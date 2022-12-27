A Hall of Fame career may be coming to an end for former Houston Texans superstar, J.J. Watt.

Watt posted a tweet Tuesday morning, saying it was his son's first NFL game ever as well as his LAST EVER NFL home game.

Watt spent 10 seasons with the Houston Texans where he was named to the NFL All-Pro first team five times. He was a pro bowler in each of those seasons.

Watt will go down as one of the greatest defensive players ever, winning the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award three times (2012,2014, & 2015).

He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Arizona Cardinals.