JJ Watt to play for Arizona Cardinals

Former Houston Texans star JJ Watt has revealed that he is now playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

The defensive end posted a photo of himself on Twitter wearing Cardinals gear, with the caption "Source: me."

The Cardinals then confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he signed a two-year contract with the team.

Last month, the Texans and Watt announced that they have "mutually agreed to part ways."

Advertisement

Since then, there has been growing speculation of where he might go with his cryptic social media posts.

During his time in Houston, Watt spent so much of his off-field time giving back to the community, perhaps most notably when Hurricane Harvey devastated southeast Texas.

Watt wasted no time creating a fundraiser with a goal of raising $200,000, and he’d match the first $100,000. Eventually, his efforts brought in more than $41 million for the victims of Harvey.