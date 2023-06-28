Houston Texans have released the times for their 2023 training camp, and which dates will be open to fans.

Camp is expected to begin Wednesday, July 26 but there will be eight training sessions that are free and open to all fans. The first practice will be open to fans that Friday, July 28.

All practices are expected to start around 9 a.m. with the exception of Saturday, August 5 at 6 p.m. And on August 16-17, there will be joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.

"There is a lot of energy and excitement surrounding our team right now and we’re really looking forward to training camp," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "Coach Ryans talks about ‘iron sharpening iron’ during our practices, so it will be great to see the guys competing hard, including when we hold joint practices with the Dolphins and Saints."

"This is a critical time of the year for our team to improve and work toward our ultimate goal of winning," he added. "Fans are also at the heart of everything we do, and training camp is a terrific time to celebrate and connect with them. Our team is made by H-Town, and we can’t wait for July 26."

Here's a complete look at the training dates fans can attend:

Friday, July 28

Sunday, July 30

Friday, August 4

Saturday, August 5

Tuesday, August 8

Sunday, August 13

Wednesday, August 16

Thursday, August 17

To learn more about the Texans' training camp and get tickets, click here.