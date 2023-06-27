article

Former Houston Texans Quarterback Ryan Mallett has died after reportedly drowning at a beach in Florida.

According to TMZ Sports, the 2011 third-round draft pick, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mallet played as quarterback with numerous teams including the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens.

The school where Mallett was a head coach following his NFL days said, "It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

The Houston Texans also released a statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallett family."

Former Houston Texans great JJ Watt reacted to the news on Twitter saying, "Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in peace brother."

The New England Patriots has already released a statement on Twitter saying, "Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates, and all who are mourning his loss."

Mallet was 35-years-old.