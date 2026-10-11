Houston Texans acquire WR Marvin Harrison Jr. from Cardinals in major trade

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The Brief The Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals for 2027 second- and sixth-round draft picks. The trade reunites Harrison with his former Ohio State teammate, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, following Houston's 26-3 win over Tennessee. It is not yet clear when Harrison will make his Texans debut or how quickly he will be integrated into the offense.



Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans ended his postgame news conference following their win on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, announcing that the team acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals.

What we know:

The Texans sent Arizona 2027 second- and sixth-round draft picks for former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr and a 2027 seventh-round selection, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ryans announced the trade shortly after the Texans defeated the Titans 26-3 for their first victory of the season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 26 of 34 passes for 261 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Harrison was inactive for the Cardinals’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday as the trade was being completed.

The backstory:

Harrison and Stroud were teammates at Ohio State from 2021-22. Both were All-Americans in 2022, and the Texans hope their reunion can help Harrison reach the potential that made him the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The 24-year-old Harrison had five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets through four games this season. He was the fifth-most-targeted player in Arizona’s offense.

Dig deeper:

Harrison is scheduled to make $4 million this season and $5.62 million in 2027. His $22.5 million signing bonus was already paid by Arizona. The Texans also will have to decide whether to exercise his fifth-year option during the offseason.

The trade comes as Houston tries to recover from a 1-4 start. The Texans’ victory over Tennessee and the addition of Harrison give the team hope that the season can be turned around.