Houston teen Trevion Butler found dead after being reported missing, HPD investigating

article

UPDATE: The Sugar Land Police Department has confirmed that 19-year-old Trevion Butler has been found dead after he was reported missing.

Officials said the Houston Police Department is working the case.

No other details were released by authorities.

--------------------

A Houston mother is asking for any help to locate her missing teenage son.

Trevion Butler, 19, was reported missing by his mother to Sugar Land police.

According to officials, Butler has been missing for 24 hours.

Anyone with information on Butler's whereabouts is asked to call Sugar Land police at 281-275-2020.