The Brief A dispute between family members escalated when a suspect pulled out two knives and allegedly cut his brother in the throat. Houston police called SWAT to the scene after the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. SWAT reportedly used CS gas, similar to tear gas, to get the suspect out of the home.



A family disturbance in the southwest Houston area quickly escalated Thursday evening after a man reportedly attacked his brother with a knife and barricaded himself inside a home.

Barricaded suspect in southwest Houston

What we know:

The incident began on Thursday, around 7:20 p.m. when officers with the Mid-Wet station were called about a family disturbance on Hornwood Drive and learned that an argument had broken out among family members.

Lieutenant Pulido says during the dispute, a suspect in his late 30s pulled out two knives and slashed his older brother in the throat.

The brother's injuries were not severe, authorities say. He was treated at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Officers say the family was able to call 911 and when patrol officers arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect outside still holding a knife. He refused to surrender and retreated back inside the house.

According to Lt. Pulido, both the Patrol Support Team and SWAT were called to assist. SWAT deployed CS gas, similar to tear gas, and when the suspect came out they were able to detain him.

Lt. Pulido says the suspect is facing family violence and aggravated assault on a family member charges.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what sparked the initial argument between the family members.