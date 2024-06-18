Houston summer shows, exhibits for adults, kids to enjoy

Houston is one of the best places to explore in the summer with an array of activities, shows, and more!

The city offers countless opportunities to enjoy the warm weather or go out with family to see a movie or watch a show. There's something for everyone to enjoy in Houston this summer!

Here is a list of places you can go to take advantage of the weather.

Regal $1 Movies

Summer is the perfect time to spend quality moments with your kids. For affordable family fun, check out Regal’s Summer Movie Express. Throughout the summer break, you can enjoy a fantastic selection of family movies back on the big screen every Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m., you can get tickets for just $1.

Click here for more information.

T. rex Week at Houston Museum

Stomp into summer with T. rex Week at the Houston Museum of Natural Science! From June 17 to 21, celebrate the "tyrant lizard king," beloved by kids and adults alike. Explore the world-class paleontology hall and meet our five resident Tyrannosaurs, including Houston’s very own "Wyrex."

Click here for more information.

Jack and The Beanstalk Hip Hop

Enjoy a fresh, energetic take on Jack and the Beanstalk at the Miller Outdoor Theatre! The story is a new take on the classic story following a young boy dreaming of becoming a Hip-Hop superstar but lacks the confidence to pursue his talent seriously. Tickets for shows at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free!

Click here for more information.

e/motion Installation

Immerse yourself in the enchantment of a seesaw, the soothing rhythm of moving water, and the gentle sound of the ocean with e/motion, is a new interactive installation opening June 20 at Avenida Houston. e/motion reimagines the childhood seesaw with modern technology.

Click here for more information.

Free Basketball Camp

Take your kid out for a free one-day basketball camp for kids 5 to 14-years-old! The camp is located at Truitt Middle School, 6600 Addicks Satsuma Road.

Click here for more information.

Toyota Center Shows

Enjoy numerous concerts and shows coming to the Toyota Center for the summer!

Click here for more information.