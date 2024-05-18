The Houston Office of Emergency Management reports a new death, possibly due to the storms on Thursday,

A man was at his home in the Houston area and is believed to have died from carbon dioxide poisoning after using a generator, according to Houston OEM.

RELATED: Houston storm death: Mother killed by falling tree amid severe weather

Authorities are still investigating the death as the information is still preliminary.

On Friday, we learned seven people in total have died due to the severe storms.

The Houston Police Department reported one woman went outside to move a vehicle and was found a minute later by her husband lying underneath a tree branch.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also reported a 57-year-old man was trying to move a downed electrical pole and collapsed. On the same day, lightning struck a home, causing a fire, and killing a 85-year-old woman inside.