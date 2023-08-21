Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
6
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
from MON 10:15 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston stops big construction project at southwest side apartment complex for not obtaining required permits

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Houston apartment complex construction project halted

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with one resident who was very disappointed after a construction project was halted due to lack of permits.

HOUSTON - If you've ever done any major renovations within the city limits of Houston, then you know you must get the required permits. The Park at Voss Apartments didn't bother to do that.

Last Monday, Alex San Martin and dozens of other residents at the complex located at 2424 S. Voss Road were told they would have no water last Wednesday through Friday.

"How am I supposed to take a shower and brush my teeth?" said Alex.

He booked a motel room for the three waterless days.

Alex says he got quite the shock as he left his apartment last Wednesday.

"I saw construction people removing the ceiling, and I saw debris was on the floor, and I was like what is going on here?" Alex said. "This is kind of strange. I never saw anything like this before."

Buildings A and B no longer had ceilings. Just exposed pipes and wiring, and it didn't look safe to Alex.

"Hypothetically, if somebody is acting foolish or not very smart, they could just go up and cut the wires and all these wires are connected to each apartment unit," he said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Alex decided to call Houston's help line 311.

"The city code enforcement department, the city inspector, Mr. Lopez called me that afternoon," he said.

Turns out Park at Voss didn't get permits for the work.

Now, an orange code enforcement letter is taped on the leasing office door. It says the work must stop and can't continue until required permits can be obtained.

"It's disappointing," Alex said. "You want the place that you live to do the right thing. The property management should have gone through the city to get the proper city permit and the proper inspection before they even start any construction or project."

The manager at Park at Voss referred us to the corporate media office. We called and have yet to hear back.