Houston stops big construction project at southwest side apartment complex for not obtaining required permits

If you've ever done any major renovations within the city limits of Houston, then you know you must get the required permits. The Park at Voss Apartments didn't bother to do that.

Last Monday, Alex San Martin and dozens of other residents at the complex located at 2424 S. Voss Road were told they would have no water last Wednesday through Friday.

"How am I supposed to take a shower and brush my teeth?" said Alex.

He booked a motel room for the three waterless days.

Alex says he got quite the shock as he left his apartment last Wednesday.

"I saw construction people removing the ceiling, and I saw debris was on the floor, and I was like what is going on here?" Alex said. "This is kind of strange. I never saw anything like this before."

Buildings A and B no longer had ceilings. Just exposed pipes and wiring, and it didn't look safe to Alex.

"Hypothetically, if somebody is acting foolish or not very smart, they could just go up and cut the wires and all these wires are connected to each apartment unit," he said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Alex decided to call Houston's help line 311.

"The city code enforcement department, the city inspector, Mr. Lopez called me that afternoon," he said.

Turns out Park at Voss didn't get permits for the work.

Now, an orange code enforcement letter is taped on the leasing office door. It says the work must stop and can't continue until required permits can be obtained.

"It's disappointing," Alex said. "You want the place that you live to do the right thing. The property management should have gone through the city to get the proper city permit and the proper inspection before they even start any construction or project."

The manager at Park at Voss referred us to the corporate media office. We called and have yet to hear back.