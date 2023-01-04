article

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman in southeast Houston, officials said.

Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder.

According to authorities, patrol officers responded to a stabbing call in the 12200 block of Flushing Meadows Drive on New Year's Eve.

When officers arrived, a male reported that he left his female roommate at the home. When he returned, he found her in the backyard with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said the 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said further investigation revealed Mitchell as the suspect as he had been staying at the home as well.

According to court documents, Mitchell had been staying at the home for the past three to four weeks.

Court documents added a fight occurred between the victim and Mitchell over a dog that Mitchell had brought to the house and left there.

Mitchell was arrested on Tuesday without incident.

Bond for Mitchell was set at $1 million.