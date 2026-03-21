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Man arrested, accused of burglarizing multiple Montrose homes

By and
Published  March 21, 2026 2:25pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Houston police have arrested a man known as the "Spiderman" burglar.
    • Bobby John Henry has reportedly burglarized multiple homes in the Montrose area.
    • Officials say Henry uses open windows to break in, steal valuable items, and pawn them at local shops.

HOUSTON - Police have arrested a man dubbed the "central Houston 'Spiderman' burglar."

Houston ‘Spiderman’ burglar arrested

What we know:

Court records confirm that 56-year-old Bobby John Henry is in custody on multiple felony burglary charges.

His bond has not been set at this time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Serial Montrose burglary suspect named, wanted

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Serial Montrose burglary suspect named, wanted

A suspected serial burglar in the Montrose area has been identified as he remains on the run. FOX 26's Angie Rodriguez shares what authorities and one of the burglary victims had to say.

The backstory:

Authorities have been looking for Henry since at least the beginning of March.

Henry has allegedly targeted multiple homes in the Montrose area with open windows. In one case, officials say he used a doggy door to break in.

Officials say Henry breaks into homes, steals valuable items, then tries to have others help him sell what he stole to local shops. 

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said Henry hadn't broken into a home with people inside.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Wanted man suspected of burglarizing multiple Montrose homes

The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting.

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