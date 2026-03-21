The Brief Houston police have arrested a man known as the "Spiderman" burglar. Bobby John Henry has reportedly burglarized multiple homes in the Montrose area. Officials say Henry uses open windows to break in, steal valuable items, and pawn them at local shops.



Police have arrested a man dubbed the "central Houston 'Spiderman' burglar."

Houston ‘Spiderman’ burglar arrested

What we know:

Court records confirm that 56-year-old Bobby John Henry is in custody on multiple felony burglary charges.

His bond has not been set at this time.

The backstory:

Authorities have been looking for Henry since at least the beginning of March.

Henry has allegedly targeted multiple homes in the Montrose area with open windows. In one case, officials say he used a doggy door to break in.

Officials say Henry breaks into homes, steals valuable items, then tries to have others help him sell what he stole to local shops.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said Henry hadn't broken into a home with people inside.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Wanted man suspected of burglarizing multiple Montrose homes