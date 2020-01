article

Houston SPCA and Montgomery County Precinct 3 have rescued over 100 animals living in horrible conditions, many of them inside a Montgomery County home.

Many of the chickens, roosters, rabbits, ducks, parakeets, potbelly pigs, cats, and dogs were in rooms filled with dirt, feces, and urine. Some of them are in need of immediate medical care.

The rescued animals are now headed back to the Houston SPCA’s campus.

