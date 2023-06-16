article

A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 59-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Reginald Castille was last seen on foot in the 8400 block of Garden Parks Drive around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

He was wearing a gray shirt, black jeans and black Converse shoes.

Officials say Castille is in need of his medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.