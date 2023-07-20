Houston Silver Alert: Authorities searching for missing elderly woman

article

A silver alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman in the Houston area.

Authorities are looking for 83-year-old Jae Sun Lee.

SUGGESTED: HPD charged 2 of their own officers for separate incidents of DWI, assault

Lee was last seen in the 1500 block of Glourie Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Lee is 5'3" tall, 125 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Lee, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.