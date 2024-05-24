A driver shot his passenger twice at a gas station on Thursday night before driving away, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Telephone Road near the Sam Houston Parkway.

According to police, the driver and the passenger pulled up to the gas station in a white Chevy Traverse, and the passenger went inside to buy a drink. He reportedly then got back into the passenger’s side of the SUV.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Telephone Road.

Police say as the driver was exiting the parking lot, the passenger got out of the vehicle and appeared to be arguing with the driver.

The driver then got out of the vehicle, walked around to the other side and shot the passenger twice in the torso, police say. The driver reportedly got back in the vehicle and drove away. Police are still searching for him.

The passenger was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.