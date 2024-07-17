A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a Houston shooting late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred just before midnight at an apartment complex in the 16800 block of City View Place.

MORE NEWS: 15-year-old boy killed, another injured in SW Houston shootings

Houston police investigate a shooting on City View Place.

The teen was reportedly in the parking lot with friends when someone walked up and started shooting.

The teen was shot in the neck. Police say he managed to run home, and his mom drove him to the hospital. He was taken into surgery and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police say they have a good idea of who the suspect is. The investigation continues.