A 15-year-old boy is dead and another is in the hospital after two shootings in southwest Houston that authorities believe could possibly be related.

Police say the calls came in around the same time and around the same area on Tuesday night.

Authorities first responded to the 6300 block of Rogerdale Road, where a 15-year-old boy in a car had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated.

Police say he was in a car with some people who reported that they had been at a corner store, heard a pop and drove away for help for the teen who had been shot.

Shortly after, police got a call from a hospital about another 15-year-old who had been brought in by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He did not survive his injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding both shootings, and they are still working to determine if they are related.