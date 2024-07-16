Breaking Bond: 26-year-old woman who had the most bonds we've ever seen is free after judge's sweetheart deal

Aubry Davis is a perfect example of how the Harris County Criminal courthouse has become a revolving door for robbers and thieves.

In the four years I've been doing Breaking Bond, I've never seen a defendant like Davis.

"Aubry Davis is the queen number one, by far, of how many times you've bonded out repeatedly," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"Like I said before, and I'll say it again, for a person to have 16 bonds in a lifetime, is unusual to have 16 bonds within a year. I've never seen anything like it," said defense attorney Emily Detoto.

In 2020, Davis was sentenced to probation for robbery.

"Right after her probation gets terminated, she starts racking up double digits in charges and getting out on bond," Kahan said.

A total of 16 bonds for both felonies and misdemeanors since 2023 in Harris, Galveston, Fort Bend, and Brazos counties.

"From what it appears, the offenses escalated, went from simple property theft to actually harming an individual," Detoto said.

"She's back in the community, she's out," said Kahan.

Davis is now a free woman after a visiting judge in Harris County gave her probation.

She admitted to stealing 243 cans of baby formula last January, then in in March, robbing a Subway and seriously injuring an employee who tried to stop her and her accomplice.

"She pled guilty without an agreed plea bargain, which means she pleaded open to the court. Basically threw herself at the mercy of the court," said Detoto.

"How do you give someone probation who's got pending felony charges in Galveston, Fort Bend, and Brazos County?" Kahan said.

A visiting Judge gave Davis the great deal. She doesn't have to worry about getting re-elected.

"Cynics out there would say that visiting judges can come in, give good deals, and not be accountable to the electorate," Detoto said.

"If I'm watching this, I'm going this system is really screwed up," said Kahan. "Aubry Davis is the pinnacle of why we lost faith in our criminal justice system."

While Davis is a free woman now that could change, she still has to face judges in three counties.