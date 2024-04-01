Houston shooting: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting on Shadowdale Drive

The Houston Police Department is currently on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 4900 block of Shadowdale Drive.

Preliminary information is the officer fired his weapon at an armed suspect.

Officials said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.