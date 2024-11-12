Houston shooting: Woman dead after shots fired inside South Post Oak business
HOUSTON - Houston Police Department investigators are on their way to the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.
Police say a woman was shot inside a liquor store at 14370 South Post Oak Road around 12:45 p.m.
According to family members, the woman was Tikisha King and they say she was killed in a domestic violence incident by her boyfriend.
No other information has been made available at this time.
This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as information becomes available.