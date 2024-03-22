The search for a suspect continues more than a year after a 33-year-old man was shot to death in Houston.

On Friday, homicide detectives and family members held a press conference to ask the public for information in the death of Richard Galvan.

A photo of Richard Galvan is displayed at a press conference on March 22, 2024.

According to police, Galvan was found shot in a crashed van in the 15200 block of Blue Ridge Road around 9:40 a.m. Jan. 14, 2024. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say an unknown suspect was seen leaving the scene southbound on Blue Ridge Road driving a car that appeared to be a gray 2000-2009 Honda Accord. Authorities released surveillance video showing the suspect vehicle driving behind the victim.

According to police, witnesses described the suspect as a Black male, in his 20s or 30s, with short dreads, and a beard and/or a mustache. He was reportedly wearing a black cap and a black windbreaker-type jacket.

Police say Galvan had left home around 9:15 a.m. in a red 2013 Dodge Caravan to run an errand for his family. At this point, police say there isn't any indication that the shooting could have been anything other than road rage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.