Police are investigating what led up the shooting of a man in the parking lot of a convenience store in southwest Houston.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9300 block of Main Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The man was transported to the hospital. Police say he was conscious at the time.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Main Street.

While officers were investigating, police say a male came up and said that he had shot the man in self-defense.

Police were reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to determine what happened.

Police will then speak with the district attorney's office to determine if any charges will be filed.