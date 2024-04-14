Houston police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 5900 block of Easter Street.

According to police, for unknown reasons, a nephew stood up and shot his uncle in the chest.

The uncle was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The nephew is now in police custody.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.