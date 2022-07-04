Shooting near Houston food truck leaves man, woman wounded
article
HOUSTON - A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting near a food truck in northeast Houston on Sunday night, police say.
The shooting was reported around 8:22 p.m. near Annunciation and Homestead.
FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS
According to police, it appears two people were visiting a food truck when someone drove up and opened fire into their vehicle.
Two people were injured in a shooting on Annunciation.
The man and the woman were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
A description of the shooter’s vehicle has not been released.
Anyone with information can call police.