article

A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot to death outside of a Houston convenience store late Sunday night.

James B. Thomas, 62, was arrested on Tuesday, Houston police say. The man who was shot to death was identified as 38-year-old Gary Jerome Hunter.

RELATED: Man dies in shooting after altercation outside Houston convenience store: HPD

Officers responded to the 8000 block of North Main Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday and found Hunter with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Police at the scene said surveillance video showed two men in an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting.

Further investigation led police to identify Thomas as the suspect, officials say.