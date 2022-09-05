Man dies in shooting after altercation outside Houston convenience store: HPD

article

Surveillance video shows two men in an altercation before a deadly shooting outside a Houston convenience store, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of N Main Street.

According to police, video shows the men two men getting into an altercation in the parking lot before the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the other man.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is described only as a heavy-set Black male who was wearing a white t-shirt and riding a bicycle.