Houston police say a man and woman who were shot near Rice Village on Monday morning appear to have been followed.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Sunset Blvd.

Police say the man and the woman were walking toward their car when the suspect came out of a vehicle.

The man and the woman were both shot in their stomachs. They were taken to the hospital. The woman was last reported to be in surgery, and the man was reportedly stable.

Police say the male suspect took off with their belongings, leaving the scene in a white car. There isn’t a further description of the suspect at this time.