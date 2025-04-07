Peace Love Autism in Tomball: More than a store, it's a community

The Brief April is Autism Awareness Month. It is a time to promote acceptance and better understand the experiences of those on the spectrum. A one-of-a-kind store in Tomball is celebrating differences. Tara Reynolds founded PLA online in 2020 but expanded to a brick-and-mortar store last year. She says she needed a place like this when her son was first diagnosed.



April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month. Many people wear blue and share their personal stories of being autistic in a neurotypical world.

One unique store in Tomball aims to celebrate the differences of those on the spectrum and create a community for them.

How Peace Love Autism started

The backstory:

"A lot of parents like me knew nothing about autism. It's a lifestyle change. I had to go through a rebirth as a parent, and it's the best thing that's ever happened to me," said Tara Reynolds.

Reynolds' son, Robby, was diagnosed with autism at 18 months. Soon after, she started Peace Love Autism, or PLA, online.

"I knew I wanted to get a shirt for April, and I didn't like anything. It wasn't my vibe. It wasn't my style, so I decided to create my own," she said.

Her designs with positive messages about autism on shirts and hats quickly caught on.

"I take inspiration from vintage band tees, just like cool color waves happening in fashion."

Reynolds, however, envisioned more than just selling apparel.

Inside Peace Love Autism

Dig deeper:

"We started peeling back the layers of this place, painting the walls, bringing the vibe I'm going for to really get excited for ourselves and our kids," said Reynolds.

A few months ago, she opened the physical location on Main Street in Tomball, a building that feels more like a home than a store.

The first thing you notice inside is the community wall, where Reynolds hangs a picture of every customer. Their stories are woven together by the same theme – families who don't see deficits when they walk in, but hope.

"I needed this when my son was first diagnosed. I wanted to bring it to life," said Reynolds.

There's a sensory room for kids and adults to regulate and a resource wall for parents. Reynolds also sells products made by autistic kids and adults from Houston organizations like Together at Mikey's Place and Aspire Accessories.

"People appreciate being able to come here and have that human touch," said Bob van der Zwet, Tara's dad, also known as "Bronco Bob."

Van der Zwet is often at the store greeting customers. He says the whole experience has been enlightening.

"The uniqueness of this studio is it connects the community."

What's next:

The goal is to fill every corner of this wall with pictures of families and individuals who find reason to celebrate everything. People like Kenny, an autistic artist who surprised Reynolds with a painting for her shop.

Reynolds also just expanded the store. She now has a space to host events like guest speakers and yoga for moms. You can join the Peace Love Autism group for more information.

https://www.instagram.com/peaceloveautismshop/

https://www.instagram.com/thevillageatpla/

Every quarter, PLA donates a portion of proceeds to an organization called Channing's Joy, a non-profit that gives 100% of their donations back to the autism and disability community.