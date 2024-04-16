Edward Lee Washington, 24, is wanted by Houston police for aggravated assault.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to HPD, Washington is suspected of shooting his common-law wife on Sunday, April 14 around 9:40 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined the 47-year-old victim and Washington got into a domestic dispute outside an apartment located at 12500 Dunlap Street.

Houston fatal shooting: Woman shoots two men inside apartment complex before fleeing with two children

A family member heard a gunshot and found out the victim had been shot by Washington, who then fled the scene. She was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Charges have been filed against Washington.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edward Lee Washington in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



