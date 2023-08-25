Houston police say an argument between two groups ended with a man shot multiple times.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of Bauman.

According to police, it appears two groups of people got into a verbal altercation in a parking lot near Crosstimbers and Bauman.

One group started walking down the road, and the man started driving down the street, police say.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Bauman Road.

At some point, shots were fired and the man in the SUV was struck multiple times in the torso, police say.

The man drove away and called his family, who called for help. He was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery.

Police say they were notified that some of the people involved in the shooting had gone into a house nearby. Officers got the people out of the house and were questioning them about the shooting.