Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 2:47 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Houston shooting: Man shot multiple times on Bauman

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police say an argument between two groups ended with a man shot multiple times.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of Bauman.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to police, it appears two groups of people got into a verbal altercation in a parking lot near Crosstimbers and Bauman.

One group started walking down the road, and the man started driving down the street, police say.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Bauman Road.

SUGGESTED: Former Houston area KIPP teacher charged for improper relationship with student

At some point, shots were fired and the man in the SUV was struck multiple times in the torso, police say.

SUGGESTED: 14 kilos of cocaine, $150,000 in cash seized during traffic stop

The man drove away and called his family, who called for help. He was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery.

Police say they were notified that some of the people involved in the shooting had gone into a house nearby. Officers got the people out of the house and were questioning them about the shooting.