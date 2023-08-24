A former Houston area high school teacher was arrested and charged with having an improper sexual relationship with a student.

Over Santiago Garcia Lopez, 25, a former teacher at KIPP East End High School is facing a felony charge with Improper Relationship with Student.

CRIME: Houston man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography of victims as young as 2-years-old

According to court documents, Lopez engaged in sexual intercourse with a student enrolled at the school in March.

Over Santiago Garcia Lopez

His bond was set to $100,000, and he was able to bond out.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

KIPP Texas Public Schools released this statement:

"The safety of our students and staff is the utmost priority at KIPP Texas Public Schools. Toward the end of last school year, school leadership at KIPP East End High School was made aware of alleged sexual misconduct between a former teacher and a KIPP student. The former teacher had been terminated for unrelated reasons before the report of the alleged sexual misconduct.

School leadership contacted Child Protective Services and the Houston Police Department immediately upon learning of the allegation. The former employee was arrested this week, and we will continue cooperating with law enforcement.

We are working to support our students and staff through this difficult time. Our priority remains their well-being."