Houston police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in both legs in Montrose late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Westheimer Road at Waugh Drive.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to police, the man, in his 20s, had been hanging out with a group of men at some picnic tables when an argument broke out.

At some point, police say the suspect shot the other man multiple times in the legs.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Westheimer Road.

Police say officers responded to the scene and applied tourniquets. The man was transported to the hospital, and authorities say he is expected to survive.

SUGGESTED: 1 killed, 3 injured after roof collapses at Friendswood High School

Police say they have identified the suspect as a homeless man. They did not release the suspect's name or description.