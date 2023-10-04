Houston shooting: Man shot by security officer after trying to spray paint security K-9 dog

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot by a security officer after attempting to spray paint a security K-9 dog on Wednesday night in Houston.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Jensen.

Officials said initial reports are the man, who was a burglary suspect, was shot by a security officer after trying to spray paint a security K-9 dog and assault the security officer.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The man is expected to survive, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.