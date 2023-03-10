A 55-year-old man was shot and killed while walking a woman to her car in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of Rampart Street.

According to police, the man was escorting the woman to her car when they were approached by two males.

The woman was reportedly able to hide in her car but then heard gunshots.

The man was shot and died from his injuries.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Rampart.

Police say the two suspects are described only as Black males with dark complexions, possibly in their 20s. They reportedly got into a light-color, four-door sedan and were last seen going westbound on Elm.

Police say they have some surveillance video from the scene, and they are searching for more.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.