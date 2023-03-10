2 Houston residents arrested in connection to murder of Sugar Land man

article

Two Houston residents are facing charges in connection with the death of a Sugar Land man.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Hajecate, 29, and Kassidy Hoover, 22, were arrested and charged with murder.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a report of a deceased person on the 14200 block of FM 1464 in Sugar Land back on Sept. 26, 2022.

When deputies arrived, they identified the victim as 34-year-old James Lee Tilotta, who had suffered a gunshot wound at his home and died from his injures.

Deputies also learned the victim was missing property.

After further investigation, authorities said Hajecate and Hoover were identified as suspects.

Both were arrested last month on arrest warrants for murder.

"Nobody deserves to have their life ended," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a news release. "I applaud the efforts of the Sheriff’s deputies who did not give up and found the suspects responsible for this senseless crime."

Hoover is currently behind bars at the Fort Bend County Jail on murder charges. Her bond is set at $500,000.

Hajecate is behind bars at the Harris County Jail also on murder charges. His bond is also set at $500,000.