Houston police are searching for a shooter who ran up and killed a man who was leaving a nightclub.

Police responded to the scene at Chimney Rock Road and Richmond Ave around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a man, in his 30s, was leaving the Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub when the shooter ran across the street to the parking lot and shot the man in his vehicle.

Houston police investigate a shooting in a parking lot near Richmond and Chimney Rock.

Police say the gunman fired four or five times, shooting the man in the neck. He died at the scene.

The shooter fled, and police are still searching for him. The suspect is described only as a Black male with a hair bun, wearing a dark shirt, dark shorts, and black and white tennis shoes.

Police say there were some witnesses to the shooting, as well as possible surveillance video.