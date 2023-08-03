Houston shooting: Man killed outside Ghostbar on Richmond Ave; shooter fled
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a shooter who ran up and killed a man who was leaving a nightclub.
Police responded to the scene at Chimney Rock Road and Richmond Ave around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP
According to police, a man, in his 30s, was leaving the Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub when the shooter ran across the street to the parking lot and shot the man in his vehicle.
Houston police investigate a shooting in a parking lot near Richmond and Chimney Rock.
Police say the gunman fired four or five times, shooting the man in the neck. He died at the scene.
SUGGESTED: Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured at Houston bar
The shooter fled, and police are still searching for him. The suspect is described only as a Black male with a hair bun, wearing a dark shirt, dark shorts, and black and white tennis shoes.
Police say there were some witnesses to the shooting, as well as possible surveillance video.