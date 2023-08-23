A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found shot in a car in northwest Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Blalock Road.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Blalock.

According to police, neighbors hear gunfire outside and saw someone running from the scene.

Authorities arrived and found a car with bullet holes and a man who had been shot in the vehicle.

The man reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital.

There is no description of a suspect or information on what led up to the shooting at this time.

The investigation continues.