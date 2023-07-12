A man has died after he was found shot at a Houston apartment complex on Tuesday night, police say.

Around 9:30 a.m., authorities responded to the complex in the 5000 block of Yale Street.

The wounded man was transported to the hospital, where police say he later died.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Yale Street.

According to police, people at the complex did not report hearing any gunfire, they just found the man wounded on the ground.

Police are working to determine if the shooting occurred at the complex or somewhere else.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.