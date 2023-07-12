Expand / Collapse search
Houston shooting: Man dies after being found shot at apartment complex on Yale

HOUSTON - A man has died after he was found shot at a Houston apartment complex on Tuesday night, police say.

Around 9:30 a.m., authorities responded to the complex in the 5000 block of Yale Street.

The wounded man was transported to the hospital, where police say he later died.

According to police, people at the complex did not report hearing any gunfire, they just found the man wounded on the ground.

Police are working to determine if the shooting occurred at the complex or somewhere else.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.