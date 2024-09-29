A man is in the hospital after an altercation on Saturday night while dropping off his children at their mother's house in northeast Houston. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at 10100 Valley Club.

According to police, the situation escalated when another man inside the home became agitated and brandished a handgun, firing shots at the victim as he attempted to escape. The victim managed to leave the scene, reaching Tidwell near Mesa Road, where he flagged down police officers for assistance.

In the crossfire, a woman who was not involved in the incident was struck by gunfire. Both the victim and the woman are in stable condition, and no injuries were reported among the children present in the home.

The suspect, who had been inside the residence briefly, surrendered to police after they made contact.

Authorities are currently questioning witnesses to gather more information about the events leading up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing as police work to understand this incident's circumstances.