A 67-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man who was found shot on a sidewalk at a Houston apartment complex last year.

David Burnham Thorpe was arrested in the death of Miguel Gracia, 34.

CAPITAL MURDER CHARGE: Son accused of killing his mom after she refused to give him her car

The shooting occurred in the 9300 block of Country Creek Street around 11:30 p.m. June 1.

Police responded to the shooting call and found Gracia unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

David Burnham Thorpe (Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to police, authorities believed that an apartment unit was possibly connected to the shooting, and a man inside was known to be armed.

MURDER CHARGES FILED: 2 Houston residents arrested in connection to murder of Sugar Land man

Police say SWAT officers executed a search warrant, and the man in the apartment – identified as Thorpe – was detained.

He was question and released, but police say further investigation led to the charge being filed. He was arrested on Thursday.