Houston shooting: Teen found dead in backyard, police investigating
HOUSTON - A teen was found shot dead in Houston on Wednesday afternoon leading to an investigation by police.
Officers with Houston Police Department arrived at a home in the 6300 block of Costa Mesa Drive around 1:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
When they arrived, they found a possible teen in the backyard of a home, dead from a gunshot wound.
Costa Mesa shooting (Courtesy of Houston Police Department via Twitter)
According to initial information, there was an altercation with other males in a maroon or red car and gunfire took place.
Authorities are on the scene to investigate.