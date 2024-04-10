Houston shooting: Teen found dead in backyard, police investigating

A teen was found shot dead in Houston on Wednesday afternoon leading to an investigation by police.

Officers with Houston Police Department arrived at a home in the 6300 block of Costa Mesa Drive around 1:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

When they arrived, they found a possible teen in the backyard of a home, dead from a gunshot wound.

Costa Mesa shooting (Courtesy of Houston Police Department via Twitter)

According to initial information, there was an altercation with other males in a maroon or red car and gunfire took place.

Authorities are on the scene to investigate.