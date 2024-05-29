Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting, chase: 2 injured; 3 suspects in custody

Published  May 29, 2024 6:36am CDT
Houston
Houston police say three suspects were taken into custody after a shooting and then a chase on Tuesday night.

HOUSTON - Houston police took three suspects into custody after a shooting and chase late Tuesday night, officials say.

The incident began around 11 p.m. in the 5900 block of Point West.

According to police, officers driving through the area actually saw the shooting unfold.

Authorities say two people were shot in the legs, and then the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Police say the officers leapt into action, rendering aid to the two people who were shot and chasing after the suspects.

The pursuit lasted around seven to eight minutes. Police say officers were able to take the three suspects in the car into custody and recovered the firearm that was used in the shooting.

The two people who were shot were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.