Houston police are investigating a domestic violence shooting that occurred Sunday around 1 a.m. at a home located at 6600 Avenue N (North).

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Houston police, a woman's current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend got into an altercation. At that point, the current boyfriend shot the ex-boyfriend in the abdomen.

The current boyfriend, described as a Hispanic male, left the scene in a black Chrysler 200.

The ex-boyfriend was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police say there are conflicting statements surrounding the shooting but will continue to investigate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

We will release more details as they become available.