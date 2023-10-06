Houston police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead on Thursday night.

Police say one of the men died at the scene of the shooting, and another man was left at the front doors of a hospital.

The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress shortly after 10 p.m.

Police say a witness reported hearing several gunshots and then saw a car fleeing the scene.

Authorities arrived to find a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, dead near the front of an apartment complex.

Police say the vehicle that fled the scene was described as a white, newer-model Lexus with black rims.

Authorities believe that same vehicle transported the second man, in his early 20s, to the hospital. Police say two males dragged the wounded man from the car and left him in the front entrance of the hospital before fleeing. The man was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Police are still investigating what led up to deadly incident, but they believe there was some kind of shootout.