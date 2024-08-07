Houston police are at the scene of a shooting after two juveniles were reportedly shot Wednesday night.

According to homicide investigators, they were called to an apartment complex at 6869 Arto Street after reports of shots were fired.

Initial investigation reports juvenile family members were playing with a gun and a young male was shot and killed. Police say another male then turned the gun on himself and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Houston Police Department investigators are at the scene to gather more information.