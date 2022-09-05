Shooting in Arena Theatre parking lot leaves man dead, Houston police say

article

A man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Arena Theatre, where a concert was held on Sunday night, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of the Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Law enforcement officers from various agencies were working extra jobs at the event and heard multiple gunshots, officials say. They went to investigate and found the man wounded.

Authorities say the officers began first aid, but he was pronounced dead by the Houston Fire Department.

Police have not released the man's identity but did say that he may have been attending the concert.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and there is no description of a suspect at this time.