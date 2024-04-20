Houston police are investigating after a driver and her passenger were shot on the I-45 North Freeway early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the southbound lanes near Beltway 8 around 1 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, the women, believed to be in their 30s, were reportedly traveling southbound when a silver car cut them off, and someone in the silver car started shooting.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on the North Freeway.

The passenger was shot in her neck and chin area, police say, and the driver was shot in the legs and possibly her torso and arm.

They were both transported to the hospital.

There is no further description of the other vehicle. The investigation continues.