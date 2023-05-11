Police are searching for the gunman after three family members were shot in southeast Houston.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Mallow Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to police, a man had seen the suspect assaulting his girlfriend in the courtyard and tried to intervene.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Mallow Street.

The incident led into the parking lot. Police say the suspect went to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and started shooting at the man who had tried to stop the assault and his two family members.

According to police, two brothers and an uncle – ages 17, 24, and 55 – were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and are expected to survive.

The search continues for suspect, who reportedly left in a maroon SUV. The weapon was not recovered at the scene.

HPD’s Major Assaults Division is investigating.