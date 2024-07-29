An 18-year-old burglary suspect has been charged following a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston. The incident occurred on Friday night around 11:10 p.m.

Laron Pijeaux, is currently hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

Laron Pijeaux (Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to HPD, Pijeaux was one of several masked, armed suspects who forcibly entered an apartment at 10630 Beechnut Street and began shooting. Pijeaux was struck by gunfire and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The other suspects fled the scene before police arrived. An April 2024 booking photo of Pijeaux has been released.